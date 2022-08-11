Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,222 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fortive were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.64.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

