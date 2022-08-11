Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPL were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 161.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

PPL Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.