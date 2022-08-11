Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cummins were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $221.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.60.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

