Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKI. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer Price Performance

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKI opened at $158.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.71. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

