Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 986.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,243,000 after buying an additional 2,090,991 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 74.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,546,000 after buying an additional 1,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

