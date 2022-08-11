Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 91,301 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,567,000 after acquiring an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,977 shares of company stock worth $11,790,803 over the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

