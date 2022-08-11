Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stake Reduced by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,454 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $186.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.96.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 24.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

