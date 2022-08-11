The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 64.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 26.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 112.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 24.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Up 36.2 %

TTD opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Wells purchased 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.