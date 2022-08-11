Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in KeyCorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 209,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

