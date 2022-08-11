Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,482 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.29% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth $143,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGI. StockNews.com cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SBGI stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

