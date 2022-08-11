Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 2,458 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.8 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $166.56 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 90.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 255.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

