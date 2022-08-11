Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 216,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,413,000 after buying an additional 37,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after buying an additional 88,250 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $99.52 and a 52 week high of $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

