Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $94.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $203.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

