Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GWW opened at $564.97 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $569.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $484.80 and a 200 day moving average of $488.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

