Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 487 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Unity Software in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Unity Software Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of NYSE U opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 2.14. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $229,941.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 6,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $229,941.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 264,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,833.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

