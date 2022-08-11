Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 91,301 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,301 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NET shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

Shares of NET opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

