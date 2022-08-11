Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.29% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $280,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $3.18. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

