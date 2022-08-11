Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on LSXMA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.