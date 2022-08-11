Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $12,038,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $269.73 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.01 and a 52-week high of $487.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.59.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $340.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.56.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

