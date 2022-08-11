Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $966,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.8 %

WRB stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

