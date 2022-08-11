Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alliant Energy news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Shares of LNT opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

