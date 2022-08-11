Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,523 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 268.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.07 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

