F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,889,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in F5 by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in F5 by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in F5 by 1,009.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

F5 Price Performance

F5 stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.43 and a 12 month high of $249.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $44,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $1,264,377. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

