Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,657,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,222,667,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,590,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,960,000 after purchasing an additional 179,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,546,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte Price Performance

In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

