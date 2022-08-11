Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.30 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Franklin Resources worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,311,558 shares of company stock worth $31,050,646. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.2 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $28.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.