M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $30.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $32.58.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

