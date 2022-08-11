M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,160 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $189,247,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at about $79,621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 994.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after buying an additional 612,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,139,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,215,000 after buying an additional 603,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

HOLX opened at $72.24 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.58 and a one year high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.