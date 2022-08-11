311 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2 %

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

GD opened at $230.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day moving average of $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

