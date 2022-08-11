4,000 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter worth $270,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

TCMD stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $207.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director William W. Burke purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,589.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

