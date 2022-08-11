Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 344.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 356,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,612 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.60.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $698,035.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,017.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 303,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $3,129,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 68,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $698,035.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,017.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock worth $8,963,071. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

