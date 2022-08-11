TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.39 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $347.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

