State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Eagle Materials stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.19. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

