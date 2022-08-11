New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,312 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Wendy’s worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wendy’s by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,076,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,677,000 after buying an additional 471,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 217,761 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 34.82%. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

WEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. OTR Global reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

