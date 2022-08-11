Loop Capital Downgrades LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Hold

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LPSN. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

LivePerson Stock Up 5.3 %

LPSN stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 44.25% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

