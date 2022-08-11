Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT Raised to $261.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $160.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s previous close.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $170.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.46.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $258.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.74. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $262.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,663,850 over the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,536,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,586,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Articles

