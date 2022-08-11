Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $162.00 at Citigroup

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. TheStreet cut shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE LEA opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. Lear has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $99,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,240 shares of company stock worth $2,797,188. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.