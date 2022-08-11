DA Davidson Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $125.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.46.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,739,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,929,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,110,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

