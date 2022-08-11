Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 45,365 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Beauty Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The business’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after acquiring an additional 423,084 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after buying an additional 4,370,217 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,742,000 after buying an additional 407,849 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,108,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,271,000 after buying an additional 941,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Beauty Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 125,195 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

