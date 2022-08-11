Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $9.02. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 2,613 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on SEAT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,169,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,871,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,923,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

