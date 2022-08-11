Credit Suisse Group Increases Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $58.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.60% from the stock’s current price.

INSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Insmed Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,355 shares of company stock valued at $8,279,853. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

