Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Chairman Eric Ostertag Acquires 142,857 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) Chairman Eric Ostertag purchased 142,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 838,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Eric Ostertag sold 160,696 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $592,968.24.

Poseida Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.52. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

PSTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 456.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 380,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 140,910 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

