Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $391,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,133,463.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $271.80 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.81 and a 12-month high of $272.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.79 and its 200 day moving average is $219.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.