Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 20,049 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

