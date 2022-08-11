Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners Sells 20,049 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 69,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance
DFIN opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08.
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
