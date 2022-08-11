Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 5,504 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bill.com Price Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Bill.com Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,860 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bill.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after acquiring an additional 372,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

