Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 5,504 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Bill.com Price Performance
Shares of BILL opened at $162.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.17. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.23 and a beta of 2.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com
Bill.com Company Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
