RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Edward Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.7 %

ROLL opened at $252.84 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

