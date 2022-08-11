RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Edward Stewart Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Edward Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.45, for a total transaction of $757,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,203.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.7 %
ROLL opened at $252.84 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROLL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $263.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.71.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
