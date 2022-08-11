DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Laura Desmond Sells 45,000 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,190,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Laura Desmond sold 11,403 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $240,603.30.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of DV stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $40.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.87 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DV shares. Barclays upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,349,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,043,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in DoubleVerify by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,333,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,045 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,017,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,730,000 after purchasing an additional 575,549 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

