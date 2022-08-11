CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

