Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Frederick C. Peters II Sells 1,000 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.