Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Frederick C. Peters II Sells 1,000 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
NYSE:PAYC opened at $377.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $558.97.
Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.07.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
