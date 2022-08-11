Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,235 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Crown were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Crown by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 75,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $96.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

