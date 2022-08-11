Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Dropbox worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $229,457.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $229,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $209,621.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,883 in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox stock opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.84. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The firm had revenue of $572.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

